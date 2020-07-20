Gluten-Free Licorice

Jelly Belly Candy Company has expanded its growing line of candy offerings to now include another classic candy staple, licorice, with the introduction of Jelly Belly Scottie Dogs. These bite-sized Scottie Dog shapes will available in two flavors: red licorice and black licorice. Unique to the licorice category, the delicious Jelly Belly Scottie Dogs are gluten free as well as naturally fat free, peanut free and OU kosher certified. Jelly Belly Scottie Dogs will be available in 2.75-ounce grab-and-go bags as well as in 10-pound bulk shipments.

Jelly Belly Candy Company

www.jellybelly.com