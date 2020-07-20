Innovative Packaging Refresh

Inline Plastics has refreshed its popular Rectangles line of Safe-T-Fresh products. Safe-T-Fresh Rectangles now feature smooth walls with a contemporary shape in a single-piece clamshell. The unobstructed view and curves provide clarity, creating attractive showcases that allow the contents to take center stage. The new design retains all the features of the original Safe-T-Fresh line, including: patented Safe-T-Fresh tamper evident/tamper resistant technology, leak resistance, 100% recyclable, processor friendly and automation compatible and made in the U.S. In addition, the redesigned Safe-T-Fresh Rectangles are produced with energy efficient, Reborn rDPET. Production has begun on both the medium and large Rectangle options (TS20, TS24, TS32, TS48 &TS64). The smaller sizes (TS6, TS8, TS12 and TS16) will follow later in the year.

Inline Plastics

www.inlineplastics.com