Skittles Partners With Todrick Hall to Donate $100,000 to National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition

The donation will support the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition’s work to improve the lived experience of transgender people, as the brand doubles down on support for the LGBTQ+ community.

This June, SKITTLES gave up its signature rainbow by removing the iconic branding to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. But the brand’s LGBTQ+ advocacy extends beyond the month of June.

Coming on the heels of the brand releasing its limited-edition SKITTLES Pride Packs and donating $100,000 from pack sales to GLAAD, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy group, SKITTLES has partnered with Todrick Hall to donate $100,000 to the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (BTAC).

The donation will support the group’s work to improve the lived experience of transgender people, including its Black Trans COVID-19 Community Response Fund initiative that benefits transgender families impacted by the Coronavirus in the U.S.

Established in 2011, the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition is the only national organization led by black trans people to collectively address the inequities faced in the black transgender human experience. BTAC advocates to end poverty, discrimination in all forms and its human inequities faced in health, employment, housing and education that are rooted in systemic racism, to improve the lived experience of transgender people. The organization’s work is based in peace building, community education, public policy initiatives, empowerment programs and direct services

“Pride this year has been unlike any I’ve experienced before. With the pandemic putting a stop to all in-person celebrations, and the events that have sparked much needed conversations around racial equity and support for Black members of the LGBTQ+ community, it may be the most important Pride in my lifetime,” said Todrick Hall. “It means a lot to me to be partnering with Skittles to make this donation to the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, an organization from my home state of Texas that is doing important work helping to uplift some of the most marginalized and underrepresented voices in the LGBTQ+ community during this critical time.”

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTAC is working to minimize the heightened suffering of so many Black trans people, as an already marginalized community,” said Carter Brown, National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition Executive Director. “A recent study published reflects that 67 percent of transgender people of color are very concerned they cannot pay their bills on debt, compared to 20 percent of LGBTQ people and 15 percent of the general population. Thanks to the support and partnership of Skittles and Todrick Hall, we will change that. With the gracious donation of $100,000 we can now expand our current Black Trans COVID-19 initiative by ensuring at least 400-500 more Black trans people are served through the program.”

“Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community, and that support extends beyond Pride month,” said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Marketing Director, Skittles. “We’re excited to be partnering with Todrick Hall to make this donation to support the great work the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition is doing year-round in communities across the U.S. to fight back against discrimination and inequities experienced by transgender people.”

SKITTLES Pride Packs are part of the brand’s “Give the Rainbow” campaign, which has previously run in Canada, Germany and the U.K. Although the Pride Packs don’t feature the usual vibrant colors fans are accustomed to, the gray packaging and gray candies still feature the original five fruity flavors of strawberry, orange, grape, green apple and lemon. The limited-edition packs are available for purchase in Share Size Packs ($1.79) and Medium Stand Up Pouches ($2.59) at select retailers nationwide.

For more than a century, Mars Inc. has been driven by the belief that the world it wants tomorrow starts with how it does business today. This idea is at the center of who it has always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm its commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.