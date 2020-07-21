7-Eleven Launches Pickup Feature on 7NOW Delivery App

Both delivery and pickup will soon be available to 60 million households in over 1,300 cities across nearly 2,000 stores.

7-Eleven’s proprietary 7NOW delivery app has officially expanded to offer customers the option to order and pay for items ahead of time, offering added convenience and minimized time spent in stores.

“As people struggle to adapt to new routines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven is committed to helping customers get what they need — when, where and how they need it,” said 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. “The new pickup option on our 7NOW delivery app is an example of how we’re meeting customer’s needs to be in and out of stores quickly with minimal touchpoints and increased physical distancing, while also making life a little easier.”

With instant access to thousands of items through the 7NOW app, you can place a pickup order on the app at a participating neighborhood 7-Eleven store, walk in, bypass the line, and retrieve your order during the “order ready” time specified on your app.

Order groceries, hot and cold foods, alcohol, household items, pantry needs, over-the-counter medicines, Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, too.

The new feature is easy to pick up:

Simply download the 7NOW app via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Enter your location in the top left corner, then select “Pickup” instead of delivery.

Add items to your cart and easily pay in the app to complete your purchase.

Track the entire order process as it is “picked,” “packed” and “ready for pickup.”

Head to the store, show the nearest store associate the 4-digit code on your 7NOW app and pickup your items!

Not only did 7-Eleven add the new pickup feature, but it is also doubling its delivery footprint to ensure more customers can access the convenience of delivery and pickup. Both experiences will soon be available to 60 million households in over 1,300 cities across nearly 2,000 stores.

As the world continues to reconfigure everyday life in response to the pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. We are encouraging our corporate store associates to wear masks and gloves when serving customers and asking our independent Franchise owners to do the same in their stores. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.