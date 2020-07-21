Hemp Seed Pizza

Urban Pie Pizza Co. is introducing a first-of-its-kind pizza made with hemp seeds to the frozen pizza aisle. Hemp has gained traction in the market for its purported health benefits. The new line features an artisan crust baked with hulled hemp seeds, which contain Omega-3 and Omega-6 essential fatty acids and are a good source of plant-based protein. All Urban Pie pizzas use 100% real rBST-free cheese and meats raised without antibiotics, and are free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Urban Pie offers four varieties in the new artisan crust line made with hemp seeds: Chicken Pesto, 6-Cheese, Spinach & Roasted Mushroom and Pepperoni & Chicken Sausage. Urban Pie has a suggested retail price (SRP) of $8.99.

Palermo Villa Inc.

www.palermospizza.com