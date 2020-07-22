The Coca-Cola Company is rolling out a new pouring option to meet consumer needs with its latest Coca-Cola Freestyle technology innovation — contactless, mobile pouring from a smartphone. The new contactless Coca-Cola Freestyle solution allows consumers to choose and pour drinks from their phones in just a few seconds, without having to create an account or download an app. The mobile experience, which is starting to roll out to Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers across the U.S., works on any smart device. Coca-Cola Freestyle app users can, however, opt to scan the QR code in the app for a similar experience, with the ability to pour pre-saved mixes. The software will be pushed to more than 10,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers later this summer, and all Freestyle dispensers will be contactless-compatible before the end of year.

