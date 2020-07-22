MasonWays Mobile Water Caddy makes filling water buckets at the pump islands fast and efficient. The unit was designed for ease and convenience when employees have to refill water buckets at pump islands. It has a 16-gallon water capacity with a large, four-inch fill port and storage area to hold replacement squeegees that may be missing when servicing the pump islands. Water Caddy has an easy grip handle and large six-inch wheels. The unit is durable and mobile for fast and efficient bucket refills and is resistant to chemicals and the environment.

