Love’s to Require Face Masks in All Locations Starting July 29

Beginning July 29, Love’s Travel Stops will require customers to wear face coverings at every Love’s Travel Stop, Love’s Country Store, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco location across the country.

The new requirement is intended to help protect customers, team members and local communities from the spread of COVID-19.

“We are joining other retailers by implementing a face covering policy for customers, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials and adjust our practices to help keep our customers and team members safe,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “We want to thank our customers who continue to adapt to these protective measures implemented at Love’s.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19. Customers who don’t have their own face mask or covering can purchase them at Love’s.

Love’s is continuing to prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees by performing vigorous and frequent cleaning and disinfecting measures, practicing social distancing and requiring all team members to wear face coverings.

To find a full list of measures Love’s has implemented because of the pandemic, visit www.loves.com/covid19.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.