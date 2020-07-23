Pilot Company Thanks Local Heroes, Offers Free Drink

Emergency personnel are eligible to receive one free Pilot fountain drink or Pilot coffee, any size, at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers, Pilot c-stores and owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations.

Pilot Company wants to thank all of the heroes serving communities across the country for their continuous hard work to keep us safe and healthy.

On July 24, as part of NACS Foundation 24/7 day, Pilot is recognizing doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, police, fire and American Red Cross volunteers for their work around the clock.

Wondering how you can help celebrate 24/7 day? Here are a few things you can do Friday and every day to show your appreciation for these heroes in our communities:

Thank them on social media: Use the hashtag #247day to show your appreciation. Make a donation that supports their cause: Every Red Cross donation helps change lives, and 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need. Show your support: This can be as simple as telling a first responder thank you the next time you see them or making them a banner that expresses your gratitude. A simple “thanks” goes a long way.

