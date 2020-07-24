All-Natural, Plant-Powered Drinks

Creative Roots gives kids the hydration they need in the flavors they love with only one gram of sugar. Available in four flavors: Watermelon Lemonade, Peach Mango, Orange Pineapple and Mixed Berry. Each variety contains 15 calories per 8.5 fluid ounces and is made with all-natural, plant-powered ingredients. Available in singles and four-packs with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.29 for singles and $3.69 for a four pack. Don’t forget to check the side of your Creative Roots bottle and introduce your kids to the Sploots — the friendly, plant-powered characters you see on the packaging and in Creative Roots’ ads. The fruit-inspired characters encourage overall health and wellness and remind kids of the importance of hydration.

