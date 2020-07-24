Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in Illinois and Utah

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced two new travel stops, located in Wadsworth, Ill., and Green River, Utah.
The Wadsworth store, located on U.S. Highway 41, adds 75 jobs and 107 truck parking spaces to Lake County. The Green River store, located off U.S. Highway 191, adds 55 jobs and 80 truck parking spaces to Emery County.
“Opening our 22nd location in Illinois and our 7th location in Utah is something we’re excited about,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We enjoy expanding in the states where we’re already established in. At the same time, we’ll get to expose new customers to our red neon heart on the highway and our Clean Places, Friendly Faces that keep our customers coming back.”
Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:
Wadsworth, Ill.
- More than 12,00 square feet
- Arby’s restaurant
- 107 truck parking spaces
- 64 car parking spaces
- Three RV parking spaces
- Eight diesel bays
- Eight showers
- Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco
- Laundry facilities
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- CAT scale
- Dog park
Green River, Utah
- More than 7,000 square feet
- Arby’s restaurant
- 80 truck parking spaces
- 67 car parking spaces
- Six RV parking spaces
- Five diesel bays
- Four showers
- Laundry facilities
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Fresh Kitchen concept
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- Dog park
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 split between the Newport Fire Safety Foundation and the Sgt. John M. Penich Memorial in Wadsworth and $2,000 split between Book Cliff Elementary School and Green River High School in Green River.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.
Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.