Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in Illinois and Utah

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced two new travel stops, located in Wadsworth, Ill., and Green River, Utah.

The Wadsworth store, located on U.S. Highway 41, adds 75 jobs and 107 truck parking spaces to Lake County. The Green River store, located off U.S. Highway 191, adds 55 jobs and 80 truck parking spaces to Emery County.

“Opening our 22nd location in Illinois and our 7th location in Utah is something we’re excited about,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We enjoy expanding in the states where we’re already established in. At the same time, we’ll get to expose new customers to our red neon heart on the highway and our Clean Places, Friendly Faces that keep our customers coming back.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Wadsworth, Ill.

More than 12,00 square feet

Arby’s restaurant

107 truck parking spaces

64 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Eight showers

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Green River, Utah

More than 7,000 square feet

Arby’s restaurant

80 truck parking spaces

67 car parking spaces

Six RV parking spaces

Five diesel bays

Four showers

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 split between the Newport Fire Safety Foundation and the Sgt. John M. Penich Memorial in Wadsworth and $2,000 split between Book Cliff Elementary School and Green River High School in Green River.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.