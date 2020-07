North Carolina-based Cruizers is ramping up its foodservice program with the help of its new Director of Foodservice.

CStore Decisions Associate Editor Isabelle Gustafson speaks with North Carolina-based Cruizers Director of Foodservice Chris Postlewaite, who joined the 26-store chain in May. Postlewaite shares his plans for improving upon and expanding Cruizers’ foodservice program, with a focus on pizza and fried chicken.