Stewart’s Shops Opens ‘Super Stewart’s’ Location

At 4,186 square feet, the Port Henry, N.Y., shop is larger than a typical Stewart’s Shop and offers an expanded grocery line, a beer cave, and even a produce island.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops announced the opening of a new location in Port Henry, N.Y.

Port Henry, a hamlet in the town of Moriah on the western banks of Lake Champlain is true summertime destination known for its hiking, fishing and camping, is now home to a brand-new Stewart’s Shop. With three campsites and two marinas in town, thousands of people flock to this summer oasis. These visitors and residents need a place to get their gas, ice, essentials, produce, fire wood, ice cream and even bug spray. Now, Stewart’s Shops is that place.

Recently, Mac’s Market decided to close its store. With the absence of a grocery store in town, many residents were worried about losing the convenience of their town grocery store and worried they would have to drive close to 20 miles to the nearest grocery store.

In late fall of 2019, Stewart’s purchased Mac’s Market and built a “Super Stewart’s.” At 4,186 square feet, this shop is larger than a typical Stewart’s Shop and offers an expanded grocery line, a beer cave, and even a produce island.

This new shop offers an expanded fresh produce line, including bananas, tomatoes, limes, lemons, oranges, apples, lettuce, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, baby carrots, celery hearts, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, romaine lettuce, red onions, strawberries, whole carrots and basil. The shop also provides a quick place to get breakfast or lunch, stock up on essentials like milk, bread and eggs. There’s even a walk-up ice cream window with outside seating for customers to enjoy their favorite ice cream.

Everyone is invited to the grand opening celebration on July 31. Local dignitaries, community members and the shop manager will participate in a formal ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. In honor of the grand opening, Stewart’s will be honoring the Moriah Ambulance Squad with a $1,000 gift for EMT Training and the Town of Moriah Food Pantry with $1,000 worth of milk and egg gift certificates.

There will be food and drink specials all day including:

50-cent ice cream cones

99-cent Stewart’s Shops sodas and Refreshers

99-cent hot dogs and roller grill items

$6.99 whole pizzas

10 cents off all gas, including diesel (at Port Henry shop only)