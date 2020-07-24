Topical CBD Oil Pain Relief

CBD HMU is a mixture of MCT oil, essential oils and CBD, perfect for on the go relief and treating specific spots on the body. Choose between the HMU roller ball, which allows the product to be applied without the need to rub it in, or the quick-drying spray bottle — both perfectly targeting whatever area needs CBD relief from cramps, muscles injuries, sore muscles, arthritis, muscle stiffness and more. Available in two strengths and in two scent options, unscented or lavender. Suggested retail price (SRP) $45.95 for a 500-milligram bottle or 85.95 for 1,000 milligrams.

Lifted Made

www.liftedmade.com