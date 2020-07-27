Crunchy, Candy-Coated Gummy Worms

Trolli announced the launch of Crunchy Crawlers — the first-ever crunchy, candy-coated gummi worm. Trolli Crunchy Crawlers are a dual-textural spin on Trolli’s classic sour gummi worms that deliver a thin, crunchy shell and a chewy, fruity center. Each bag contains three, dual-flavored pieces in Strawberry-Watermelon, Raspberry-Orange and Lime-Cherry flavors, that pack just the right amount of sweet and sour. Trolli Crunchy Crawlers are available in a variety of sizes: 3.8-ounce bag with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1, 4.25-ounce bag with a SRP of $1.79 and a 6.3-ounce bag with a SRP of $2.29. Last spring, Trolli Crunchy Crawlers won the “Best in Show Most Innovative Product Award” at the National Confectioners Association’s (NCA) 2019 Sweets & Snacks Expo.

