Refreshing and fruity, new Chobani Probiotic drinks start with a base of whole grain oats and fruit juice and are fermented with a blend of probiotic cultures to support digestive and immune health. They are then woven together with a blend of organic fruit and herbal extracts with a light effervescence into the perfect combination of flavor and function. Available in Lemon Ginger, Pineapple Turmeric, Peach Mint and Cherry Hibiscus tea ($3.79 per 14-ounce bottle), Chobani Probiotic beverages are plant-based, non-dairy, certified organic and are made with non-GMO ingredients. Each bottle has 80 calories with 11 grams of sugar, and contains billions of probiotics. Chobani Probiotic beverages don’t contain any sweetener ingredients; instead, the sweetness comes from the natural process of enzymes breaking down the whole grain oats, which makes for the perfect environment for the six live and active cultures to thrive.

Chobani

www.chobani.com