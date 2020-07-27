Stewart’s Encourages Customers to ‘Mask Up’

The c-store chain cited several reasons to wear a mask, in addition to the New York state requirement per the Department of Health.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops is asking customers to ‘Mask Up!’ at its stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we know, the CDC recommends that people wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the company said. “And retailers are now required to enforce mask compliance in their place of business in New York state as per the Department of Health. That’s why we’re asking everyone to Mask Up!”

Although the practice has sparked some controversy, Stewart’s has observed many of its customers wearing masks since this healthcare crisis began.

Because everyone has different circumstances, everyone has a different opinion on why wearing a mask is important to them, the company said, listing several reasons:

Some of us may know someone personally impacted by COVID-19.

Health care professionals likely choose to wear a mask because of the science and research behind it and may see patients impacted by COVID-19.

An individual may have an immuno-compromised or at-risk loved one at home and feel the need to protect them.

Others may simply wear their mask to protect their community members because it is the right thing to do.

“We want to know,” the company said. “Why do YOU wear a mask?”