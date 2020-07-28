RaceTrac Offers Rewards VIP Program to Essential Workers Free for the First Month

Through the end of August, any healthcare or other essential worker who signs up during this period will receive their first month of the RaceTrac Rewards VIP program for free from sign up date.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac, which operates over 530 c-store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee, is offering its Rewards VIP Program to healthcare and other essential workers free for the first month.

Now through Aug. 31, any healthcare or other essential worker who signs up during this period will receive their first month of the RaceTrac Rewards VIP program for free from sign up date.

The RaceTrac Rewards VIP Program is a monthly fuel subscription program where members save 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and three cents per gallon thereafter each month with each fuel purchase. The subscription fee is $2.49 per month.

As a premium add-on to RaceTrac’s loyalty program, which gives various coupons and promotions on RaceTrac in-store products, those who upgrade to RaceTrac Rewards VIP offers members discounts at the pump.

To become a RaceTrac Rewards VIP, current RaceTrac Rewards members can upgrade their membership at www.racetrac.com/rewards/rewards-vip or in the RaceTrac mobile app. To become a RaceTrac Rewards member, download the RaceTrac mobile app or visit www.racetrac.com/rewards to sign up.

Select Monthly VIP Subscription and sign up as a new member.

Confirm the healthcare and essential worker checkbox.

Go to the payment page and enter payment information for the following months.

Membership can be canceled at any time following first free month.

Check for email confirming first month free.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 530 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee.

While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, as well as Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively-priced fuel. In 2019, RaceTrac opened locations in a new market for the business, Middle Tennessee.