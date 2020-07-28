Tom Thumb Food Stores Announces Passing of Founder Jim McCarthy

Tom Thumb Food Stores announced the loss of James “Jim” Aloysius McCarthy Jr., who passed away on Monday July 27 after a long battle with dementia.

“Words do not properly express the sense of loss and sorrow our family will feel in his absence, but we know he is now finally at peace where he belongs,” the company and family said. “He will be missed but certainly not forgotten.”

Tom Thumb Food Stores is a family-owned and operated convenience store chain that has maintained a presence in South Florida for more than 50 years, with locations spanning from Fort Lauderdale to Key West.

Tom Thumb was founded in 1964 by Tom Smith and his son-in-law, Jim, with a single store in Miami. With the success of this location, more locations were opened and the company now owns and operates 14 Tom Thumb locations.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather and Christian, Jim was passionate, focused and dedicated to building strong family bonds and values that extended throughout his Tom Thumb family, nourishing the spirit and growth of the company for over five decades.

Contributions may be sent to:

Morning Star Renewal Center

7275 SW 124th St.

Miami, Fla., 33156

www.morningstarrenewal.org