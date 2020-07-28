United Dairy Farmers Launches Customer Experience Management Program

By combining platform technology and differentiated services, Service Management Group’s customer experience management program is allowing UDF to collect, analyze and share guest feedback across the organization.

United Dairy Farmers (UDF) launched a new customer experience management program with Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands.

A family-founded dairy committed to making quality ice cream, UDF operates more than 175 ice cream parlors, convenience stores and gas stations across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Founded in 1940, the family formula has remained the same for eight decades: provide the best quality and the best products at the best prices.

UDF selected SMG for its leading industry benchmarks, dynamic approach to surfacing insights and ability to establish linkage between program performance and financial results. By combining platform technology and differentiated services, SMG’s customer experience management program is allowing UDF to collect, analyze and share guest feedback across the organization.

“As we looked to elevate our guest experience program and uncover richer insights, SMG’s value proposition resonated with our organization,” said United Dairy Farmers Director of Guest Experience Valerie Berner. “From the comprehensive technology to the hands-on services offering, our partnership with SMG will help us increase guest loyalty and drive business results.”

With real-time guest feedback captured at the point of sale and delivered to the smg360 reporting platform, UDF has a holistic view of the guest experience. The smg360 mobile app — in combination with role-based reporting — provides field managers with real-time guest feedback, areas for focus and location-level insights. To close the loop with guests, UDF is using SMG’s case management solution to manage guest inquiries, automate service recovery and resolve cases quickly.