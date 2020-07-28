VP Racing Fuels Helps Get America Back to Work

The company is producing 30,000 gallons of VP Hand Sanitizer per day and shipping non-stop to retailers and major chains.

VP Racing Fuels Inc. is helping to get people safely back to work and play with a massive effort to get VP Hand Sanitizer in every hand.

“We’re producing 30,000 gallons of VP Hand Sanitizer per day and shipping non-stop to retailers and major chains like AutoZone, 4 Wheel Parts and Amazon,” said Bruce Hendel, VP’s Vice President, North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products. “Our product meets FDA and CDC guidelines, and we have designed a dispenser stand for our 1-gallon pump bottle to accommodate higher volume usage for retailers’ customers and race tracks’ fans.”

The VP Hand Sanitizer one-gallon bottle and dispenser stand are making a big impact in the racing world too, as the sport opens up to renew competition. American Flat Track, AMA Supercross and Grand National Cross Country have all made VP Hand Sanitizer readily available to ensure the safety of their fans and racers as they return to their favorite sport.

VP Hand Sanitizer is available in several sizes, from the one-gallon pump bottle and handy 32-ounce pump bottle, to commercial and industrial appropriate sizes, in five-gallon pails, drums and totes.

“We’re also here to help EMTs, firefighters and other first responders, forestry workers, landscapers, racers and anyone who needs it,” said Hendel. “Hospitals, nursing homes, schools, daycares, restaurants, and bars — whoever has the need, we can fill it and fill it fast!”

