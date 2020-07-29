Conagra Expands Production Capacity to Support Growth of Slim Jim, Duke’s

An investment of over $100 million in Troy, Ohio, plant will expand production capabilities and create 200 new jobs.

Conagra Brands is investing over $100 million to expand its production capabilities in its existing facility in Troy, Ohio, where Slim Jim and Duke’s Smoked Sausages are made.

The company is adding 63,000 square feet of production area, equipment for new packaging capabilities to enable new product formats, new smokehouses and drying rooms. The project is expected to be completed in December this year and is expected to create more than 200 new jobs.

Based on IRI syndicated retail consumption data for latest 52 weeks ending June 28, 2020, Slim Jim is the leading meat stick brand and the fastest growing major food brand in convenience stores in the past year.

Slim Jim’s growth is fueled by new innovation such as new Slim Jim Savage Stick, the top selling innovation in all of meat snacks. Duke’s is the top premium brand of meat snacks made with real, whole ingredients using a crafted approach.

Conagra Brands Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, and Slim Jim, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera, offer choices for every occasion.