GATE Foundation Raises $45,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association

Coin collection boxes were placed at the registers of all GATE locations to collect donations from customers.

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville, Fla.-based GATE Petroleum Company, and GATE customers raised $45,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funds were raised Jan. 1 through June 30 as part of GATE’s coin box campaign. Coin collection boxes with a description of the Alzheimer’s Association were placed at the registers of all GATE stores located across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to collect donations from customers.

“We are so thankful to our generous customers, who have stepped up despite all the challenges of this year, to make this fundraising campaign a success,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. All funds are allocated to the chapter nearest to where they were collected.

In addition to corporate giving, the GATE Foundation conducts two coin box collections and two paper icon campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

The GATE Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Company is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.