Pilot Company Requires Face Coverings at All Locations

Pilot Company announced that as of July 28, it’s requiring all customers to wear a face mask or covering at all of its owned and operated locations.

“The wellness of our team members and guests is important to Pilot Company. We are deeply committed to our number one quality standard of safety and continue to evaluate our safety protocols according to health department, state and local ordinances,” the company said.

For the safety of everyone at its stores, Pilot thoroughly sanitizes surfaces with frequent cleaning procedures, provides hand sanitizer stations for public use, has protective shields installed at all points of sale, requires its team members to wear face coverings and display in-store signage to remind customers of the importance of following social distancing, healthy hygiene and area mandates.

Additionally, drivers lounges remain closed and, due to local orders, some indoor dining room seating areas are temporarily closed with food available through carry-out and grab-and-go service.

The new face mask policy is in accordance with several states and counties already requiring face coverings and will not apply to children or to persons with a medical condition that prevent wearing a face covering. For professional drivers that do not have a face covering, Pilot offers them for purchase and is working to make them available upon request as supplies last.

“It is vital that our travel centers remain open and operational to provide the fuel, food and amenities drivers need to do their jobs,” the company said. “We join the travel center industry in this effort to ask everyone to do their part in protecting against the spread of COVID-19 in order to help ensure that our team members, professional drivers and other essential workers stay safe and are able to keep providing the goods and services that North America depends on.”

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company’s energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.