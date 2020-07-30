Data Privacy Requirements: What Convenience Stores Need to Know

States across the country are introducing privacy laws, which are focused on consumers’ data protection rights. Retailers must be transparent with the data they collect from customers including things like address, email, driver's license number, telephone number and much more. These laws will impact how c-stores collect and store data going forward.

Data privacy has become a necessary ingredient in the business fabric for retailers, especially those in the convenience/petroleum industry. Whether you look purely at your customer’s personal information, or broaden your perspective to include employee and business data as well as payment data, the amount of data flowing through your business requires increasing attention to its security — and ensuring its privacy.

This topic will be the featured keynote session on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. EST., as part of the 2020 National Advisory Group (NAG)/Young Executive Organization (YEO) Virtual Conference Series. The session will focus on both the practical and legal components of this complex area. Attendees will hear from two experts who have been at the forefront of data privacy and protection for more than 20 years.

Speakers for this event include:

Alan J. Thiemann, General Council, Conexxus

Bill Hanifan, CEO, Hanifan Loyalty by Impact21

Moderator: John Lofstock, NAG Executive Director

Register now for this Keynote Session.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, the most comprehensive state law in the U.S. became effective — the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Enforcement of the CCPA is technically underway, but other states are poised to follow the lead of California. At least Massachusetts, Washington state, Florida, Texas, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota and Maine have been trying to pass privacy legislation — many of them building on the California model. Regardless of which states c-stores do business in, you are likely to have customer data from around the nation, so you will need to figure out how to comply with the growing number of state laws.

Unfortunately, no federal privacy law is on the horizon, certainly for the rest of 2020 and into 2021, so there will not be any relief from the U.S. Congress. This session will describe the most prominent legal aspects of the CCPA and other pending legislation.

Given today’s landscape, Thiemann, an experienced privacy lawyer, will provide a list of steps you should take — or at least consider taking — to put yourself in compliance or in the best possible defensive position in case someone files a complaint and an investigation of your business is started.

Learn how to begin or continue to prepare for complying with state privacy laws, from conducting a data flow analysis, to updating your privacy policy around what personal information you collect and how you use it, to checking all third-party contracts to protect yourself, to coming up with a procedure to handle requests from your customers seeking to exercise their privacy rights — and what to do if you have a loyalty program. Come get answers to your questions about the serious impacts privacy laws can have on your business

The 2020 NAG/YEO Virtual Conference Series will be spread out over eight weeks, every Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST through Sept. 16.

The NAG and YEO events provide the convenience store industry one of the most exclusive environments for small, mid-sized and family-owned retailers to interact with one another and share ideas. Store owners and executive decision-makers are encouraged to register for this free series.