Global Partners Supports Employees, Communities and Frontline Workers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Global Partners and its employees have stepped up to support each other and our communities.

Weekly Free Lunches for Healthcare Workers and First Responders

From April 24 to June 5, employees at Global Partners convenience stores throughout New England delivered thousands of free meals to local healthcare workers and first responders to thank them for their service during the pandemic.

From hospitals to COVID-testing facilities, fire departments to nursing homes, every Friday these frontline workers got a free lunch and sometimes a show if they were lucky enough to be visited by the dancing t-rex and unicorn from the Fast Freddie’s in Warwick, R.I. Twenty-seven stores participated, donating more than 7,000 meals in seven weeks.

“Hospital workers and first responders are doing amazing work in the face of COVID-19,” said Andrew Slifka, Global’s executive vice president. “A free meal is just a small way to show them our appreciation.”

One for One by Alltown Fresh

In early April, the Alltown Fresh brand launched the One for One program, developed to donate fresh food to healthcare first responders in Massachusetts and Connecticut in support of their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Through the One for One program, for every meal sold at Alltown Fresh, a meal is donated to a first responder or hospital employee. To date, Global has donated more than 5,000 meals at six different hospitals and health centers in Massachusetts and Connecticut through this program.

Handcrafted Meals to Employees

In mid-May, Global Partners delivered more than 3,000 scratch-made meals of freshly prepared pasta, chicken and grilled vegetables to every frontline worker at Global’s retail stations and facilities. This was a way to thank our front-line workers, who have been working throughout the pandemic to provide essential services, including fuel and food.

Global also boosted hourly wages and gave out monthly gift cards to frontline workers.

“From behind the counter to behind the scenes, our dedicated team is keeping drivers fueled, homes warm and neighbors fed. They have our sincere gratitude, and we want to do what we can to support them as they support our communities,” said Eric Slifka, Global Partners CEO.

Free Car Washes for Frontline Workers

The week before Memorial Day, five Global Partners convenience stores gave away gift cards for 375 free car washes to workers at five hospitals in Massachusetts. The giveaway was a big hit for all, and for many, their first clean car since the start of the pandemic.

Free Gas Giveaway

And on June 24, five of retail stations gave away 500 free gift cards to healthcare workers and first responders in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. They often came before or after a shift to fill up on gas or grab coffee, and they walked away with a $20 gift card — good at the pump or the convenience store — to thank them for their service to the community during the pandemic.

“Thank you to our employees and all front-line workers!” the company said. “Together, we will get through the pandemic.”