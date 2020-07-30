United Pacific Acquires 95 Stores from Platinum Energy

California-based United Pacific has acquired 95 gas station and convenience store assets from Platinum Energy and its related entities.

The majority of the store assets are located in Southern California. In addition to gas stations and convenience stores, United Pacific also acquired three full-service car washes and one quick-service food location.

With this acquisition, United Pacific’s network will now expand to 509 locations, including 453 company-operated stores and 56 fee-operated locations. The majority of Platinum’s employees have become employees of United Pacific and the company now has approximately 3500 employees.

“The addition of Platinum Energy’s retail sites helped our company surpass a significant growth milestone of 500 stores,” said Joe Juliano, President and CEO of United Pacific. “This acquisition nicely expands our store presence within our core market of Southern California and brings greater scale and density to our portfolio in the Western U.S. Platinum’s retail stores are highly complementary to our existing store footprint and we are excited to welcome the team to United Pacific.”

United Pacific, through its retail convenience locations and its retail and wholesale fuel distribution network, has established itself as one of the largest independent owners, operators and suppliers of gas stations and convenience stores in the Western United States.

United Pacific offers motor fuels products under the 76, Conoco, Phillips 66, Shell and United Oil flags and convenience items through the We Got It! Food Mart, My Goods Market, Circle K and Rocket brands. United Pacific operates its retail and wholesale businesses in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.