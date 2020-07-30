Wawa Details Drive-Through Plans

In addition to this freestanding drive-through, Wawa plans to add a drive-through feature to a new store currently under construction in Westhampton, N.J.

Wawa outlined its plans to build a freestanding drive-through in Falls Township, Pa.

The architectural design is based on Wawa brand elements such as the trademarked canopy, while the offer is focused on fresh food in a drive-through experience.

With an ongoing mission of providing convenience for customers, this innovative model is solely focused on drive thru and curbside pickup service where customers can use state-of-the-art technology to quickly order Wawa’s most popular food and beverages, including value meals, combo meals along with coffee and specialty beverages.

“Wawa continues to test new store concepts with this latest drive through format, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle,” said Terri Micklin, Director of Construction, Wawa. “It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service.”

Wawa aims to begin construction in late August 2020 with a targeted opening date of December 2020 and looks forward to offering employment opportunities to twenty-five members of the community, including four full-time positions.

“We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19,” said Micklin. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Falls Township officials, who are providing us with the approvals and support of this newly designed store format that will be of benefit to the community.”

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, Pa., in 1902. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.