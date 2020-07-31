Dunkin’ to Require Face Masks in All Locations

The company created Dunkin’ face masks, with a portion of the sales of one of the styles to be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities.

Dunkin’ announced that it will require customers to wear a face covering while inside its locations beginning Aug. 5.

“At Dunkin’, where we already require all restaurant employees to wear face masks and have updated our health and safety standards to reflect the times, we believe that wearing a mask is a simple step we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help to keep guests and restaurant crew safe,” the company said. “This simple step to wear a face covering will help to provide a safe environment for guests, franchisees and their restaurant employees.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19 and recommends that people wear face coverings in public settings and continue to uphold social distancing.

For anyone who is unable to wear a face covering because of a medical condition or disability, Dunkin’ is encouraging other options such as delivery, curbside pickup or drive-through.

As more cities progress through their re-opening phases, Dunkin’ will continue to assess how it can continue reopening dining areas, following the guidance of public health officials across the country.

Dunkin’s current brand standards have not changed, and it continues to assess how it’s responding to the evolving situation in our country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a 100% franchised brand, franchisees are responsible for their security practices and compliance with all local regulations.

Dunkin’ is also proud to provide customers additional assurance that Dunkin’ restaurants — including restrooms, counters, and tables — are cleaned using P&G Professional products that have been trusted by Americans for generations by becoming one of the first quick-service restaurants to join the P&G professional CleanPLUS Experience program.

To show Dunkin’ pride and abide by our new safety standard, the company created Dunkin’ face masks, and one style offering a half-donut smile in orange remains available for $10 (plus applicable tax and shipping), with $3 of each purchase donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities. Donations will be made until Aug. 31, or while supplies last.

