Stewart’s to Offer Limited-Edition Sweet Cream Iced Coffee, Cold Brew

New York-based Stewart’s Shops is introducing a new limited edition coffee option — Sweet Cream iced coffee or cold brew.

Stewart’s coffee is created with its own special blend of coffee beans that gives it that one-of-a-kind flavor that customers know and love. Customers can stop in for their favorite hot, iced, or cold brew coffee — plus limited-edition flavors throughout the year.

Other iced coffee flavors include hazelnut, caramel macchiato and French vanilla.

Traditional iced coffee is steeped in hot water before cooled down, lightly sweetened, and served over ice. Cold-brew coffee grinds are steeped in cold or room temperature water for 12 hours. This creates a unique, unsweetened coffee experience with a smooth, well-balanced, less acidic flavor with all the caffeine.

Stewart’s also offers several propriety offers for customers to add to its coffee, including Stewart’s Half and Half, Stewart’s French Vanilla Half and Half, Stewart’s Milk and Stewart’s Eggnog.