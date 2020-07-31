Wawa Adds Plant-Based ‘Beyond Meat’ Breakfast Sandwich

The new Sizzli Breakfast Sandwich made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage from Beyond Meat is available in all stores in Wawa's Mid-Atlantic operating area and will be be available in all Florida stores on Aug. 10.

Wawa announced the addition of a new plant-based Sizzli Breakfast Sandwich made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage from Beyond Meat.

The new sandwich is available in all 650 stores in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and will be available in all 220 stores in Florida starting on Aug. 10.

“We’re pleased to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage, a new and innovative plant-based protein option to our customers to continue fulfilling lives as a food and beverage destination for everyone,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer. “We know that consumers are looking for more plant-based options, and we’re proud to partner with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer our customers more choice through the Wawa Your Way initiative.”

Made with simple, plant-based ingredients, like peas and brown rice, without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients, Beyond Breakfast Sausage is available as part of a Sizzli breakfast sandwich served with egg and cheese on a bagel. Beyond Breakfast Sausage is also available to order and customize on the touch screen system in other menu items including breakfast bowls, built to order bagel sandwiches and breakfast burritos.

“Wawa is a cult favorite brand, and we’re excited to partner with them to introduce several new breakfast options made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage. These new on-the-go options not only taste great, but will make plant-based meat more accessible to more consumers,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat.

Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products.

Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020.