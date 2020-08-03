Energy Shots

VitaminEnergy has experienced significant growth in 2020, hitting No. 1 on the IRI charts as the world’s fastest-growing energy shot and the No. 2 fastest-growing energy drink in the world. VitaminEnergy plans to continue growing its line of shot extensions focused on diversity through vitamins, not just flavors. The proprietary blend of vitamins in each shot of VitaminEnergy are specifically designed to support a specific health function, from immune support to recovery. By design, VitaminEnergy is both sugar- and carb-free. In addition, each shot is a scientifically advanced formula designed to enhance energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash. Combined with healthy vitamins, VitaminEnergy is a functional extra strength energy shot with 260 milligrams of caffeine to provide both powerful nutrients and a strong energy boost.

