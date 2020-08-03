Pistachio Variety Packs

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells has launched new variety packs featuring the Roasted & Salted, Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted flavors. Featuring individual .75-ounce bags, the single-serve sizes provide a convenient way to enjoy plant protein in a no-mess snack and are good for controlling portions while at home. This latest addition to the snacking lineup is expected to continue to drive growth for the snack nut category, as No Shells Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted have driven 94% of all flavored snack nut growth since launch. The new variety pack boxes include nine individual bags (four Roasted & Salted, three Chili Roasted and two Honey Roasted) and is available to purchase at grocery stores nationwide.

The Wonderful Company

www.wonderful.com