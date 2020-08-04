Love’s Expands Branded Product Line

In addition to new candy flavors, the company recently introduced Love's Premium Water, which has electrolytes added and comes in a 100% recyclable bottle.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is expanding of its Love’s branded product line with the addition of new candy and water options.

“We listen to what our customers want and what they want is superior products at competitive prices,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “Based off customer feedback, we’ve added new candy options this year and removed two that didn’t resonate. We’ll continue to introduce new products to keep our shelves stocked to get our customers back on the road quickly.”

Love’s Travel Snacks launched in June 2019 with the original candy line. New candy flavors include Sour Watermelon Jacks, Saltwater Taffy, Apple Rings, Watermelon Rings, Sour Belts and Frosted Heart Pretzels and complement French Burnt Peanuts, Starlight Mints, Gummy Bears, Fruit Slices, Peach Rings, Cherry Sours, Sour Worms and Orange Slices.

In addition, the company recently introduced Love’s Premium Water, which has electrolytes added for taste and health and comes in a 100% recyclable bottle. The water comes in a variety of sizes and can be purchased in a 24-pack case.

The company continues to offer its most loved products, including deli, beef jerky and hot coffee options. Love’s branded products provide superior quality at a lower price due to a better control of distribution.

“These lines represent Love’s entrepreneurial culture of pushing for new products and services to better serve customers,” Romig said.

Love’s operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.