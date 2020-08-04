Key nutrients tend to diminish in a liquid from the moment of bottling. To solve this problem and deliver the highest possible nutritional value, Karma Water developed a cap technology to store all the key ingredients away from the water until that moment of consumption. When ready to drink, you “peel – push – shake” the cap and the nutrients are released into the water, delivering the most potent nutrients and all the immune benefits. With optimal potency, Karma Probiotic Water promises 2 billion probiotic cultures and six essential vitamins — Vitamins A, E and B Complex (B3, B5, B6 and B12). Available flavors include: Berry Cherry, Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Kiwi Melon and Tropical Coconut. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $2.49.

Karma Culture LLC

www.drinkkarma.com