Self-Sanitizing Thermal Kiosk

Self-Sanitizing Thermal Kiosks were developed to help organizations easily and quickly scan employees to register attendance and check temperatures with no contact. Temperature checks are accurate within +/- 0.05 degrees Fahrenheit, and facial recognition occurs almost instantaneously, even with masks or glasses. Once employee information has been entered into the back-stage management system, the kiosk can even process multiple people simultaneously. And with intelligent facial recognition, doors can open automatically for approved personnel. The kiosk has a built-in 360 degree ultraviolet lamp which continually disinfects and kills pathogens on the unit itself. The thermal kiosk has a capacity to store 20,000 facial data in a secure database; data can be stored in the cloud, via LAN or on a single computer. The system supports WiFi, 100M, Gigabit Ethernet, and full Netcom traffic networks. Connectivity can be customized to varying degrees according to our customers’ needs.

D&P Custom Lights & Wiring Systems Inc.

www.dandpcustomlights.com