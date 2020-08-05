DoorDash Launches ‘DashMart’ Convenience Stores

DashMart is currently available in eight cities, with more to come in the new few months.

DoorDash announced the launch of DashMart stores nationwide, which the company calls “a new type of convenience store,” owned, operated and curated by DoorDash.

The stores will offer thousands of convenience, grocery and restaurant items, from ice cream and chips, to cough medicine and dog food, to spice rubs and packaged desserts from local restaurants.

In April, DoorDash launched the Convenience category on the DoorDash app, powered by partnerships with 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS, Wawa and more. Now the Convenience category includes more than 2,500 convenience shops across more than 1,100 cities nationwide.

And for merchant partners, the company announced Main Street Strong in May, its commitment to helping restaurants on the road to recovery.

DashMart is an entirely new channel for local businesses to reach customers online, transforming how DoorDash’s merchant partners can sell their retail products.

The company expanded its partnerships with national brands as well as with local restaurants, all of which have chosen DashMart to sell their fan-favorite retail products, offering them another avenue for growth. In addition, DashMart enables new types of retailers to sell their products on DoorDash.

DashMart is currently available in eight cities, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City, the greater Phoenix area and Redwood City, Ca. Over the coming months, it will be launching in many more cities across the country including San Diego, Baltimore, Denver, Sacramento and Concord, Ca.

“Our mission is to connect customers to the best in their cities while helping any business on Main Street grow, and we hope to inspire even more local businesses — from restaurants and bakeries to artisanal shops and home goods retailers — to sell with us on DashMart,” the company said. “Customers have long used DoorDash to discover new restaurants in their neighborhoods, and this latest launch continues our commitment to the growth and success of local businesses.”