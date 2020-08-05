Halloween Gummies

This fall, HARIBO is unveiling a brand-new Halloween gummi pack, joining the ranks of tasty seasonal treats like Sweet or Scary Mix, Sour Vampire Bats and Switches’ Brew. The new treat, Scaremix, features a range of gummies, both sweet and sour flavors. The full list includes: Boo Bears (Watermelon, Blood Orange, Cherry, Blue Berry), Dracula’s Rings (Cherry & Blood, Watermelon & Blueberry), Spooky Twin Snakes (Cherry & Orange, Apple & Lemon, Blueberry & Black Currant), Blood Orange Cola and Black Cherries. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $1.29 for the four-ounce pack.

