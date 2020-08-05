Relaxation Syrup

Legal Lean Syrup is a mood-enhancement drink made to help consumers unwind after a stressful day. The natural relaxation dietary supplement comes in a two-ounce shot in grape and cherry flavors. Consumers tend to mix it with a soda, put it in a double styrofoam cup and sip it slowly. The soda and the double cup is the part of the ritual that has been a trend common in hip hop culture. The effect of the syrup is a calming and relaxation feeling; eventually, the person consuming it will fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

