Skupos Announces Compatibility With 70% of Convenience Retailers

Convenience retail owners in any market can take advantage of Skupos’ fully managed, brand-funded programs and promotions to remain competitive.

Skupos, the technology platform that connects the convenience retail industry, announced new platform integrations that now reach 70% of independent stores and chains with fewer than 200 locations that sell fuel.

The announcement comes shortly after news of the launch onto the Clover app marketplace, which enables non-fuel locations as well.

The company’s recent full integration with point of sale (POS) provider, NCR, is a purposeful effort to continue the expansion of its integration roster that includes other popular POS solutions from Verifone, Gilbarco and Clover, giving convenience stores more choice and flexibility than ever.

”We believe in creating a fair, competitive marketplace in the convenience store industry” says Happy Wang, Chief Technology Officer at Skupos. “Our newest POS integrations provide a broader base of customers access to our products, allowing them to capture new revenue and increase repeat business with the entire Skupos platform at their fingertips.”

Now, convenience retail owners ranging from independent locations to large chains in any market can take advantage of Skupos’s fully managed, brand-funded programs and promotions to remain competitive in a dynamic, high-velocity market. With access to the Skupos product suite, retailers can boost foot traffic and drive sales volume through brand-funded discounts and attractive promotions that increase average order value, volume, and incremental revenue — all for a low monthly cost with no long-term commitments.

“We’re committed to evolving with the times and the needs of our customers, which means seeking new ways to reach more people with the tools and support they need to succeed,” says Jake Bolling, CEO for Skupos. “By providing independent convenience retailers and small chains access to programs and promotions that national chains already take advantage of, Skupos is committed to helping stores increase sales revenue, retain customers, and be more competitive in an increasingly challenging environment.”

Skupos drives revenue growth across all segments of the convenience retail industry through technology that connects both retailers and brands to their shoppers. With a focus on independent stores and small chains which make up nearly 80% of the market, the Skupos platform enables both retailers and brands to compete through better understanding and serving their customers. Founded in 2016, a growing network of 14,000+ customers across all 50 states rely on Skupos to boost sales volume and increase their customer base.