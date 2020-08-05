Wawa Debuts Kids Meals

Kids Meals offer a choice of entrée such as Junior hoagies, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips and more accompanied by one side and a choice of beverage.

Wawa announced the addition of Kids Meals at all 900 stores in Mid-Atlantic and Florida. The c-store chain aims to offer mobile ordering and delivery service of Kids Meals in the near future.

As an extension of Wawa’s unique customization abilities, Kids Meals offer a choice of entrée including Junior hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese, small mac & cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, small meatballs, small chicken noodle soup, accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt, mozzarella string cheese, one-ounce chips, or chocolate chip cookie and a choice of beverage including water, milk or chocolate milk.

Depending on selections, Kids Meals are priced at $3.99, $4.99 and $5.99.

“We’re excited to add Kids Meals to our menu as it now, more than ever, allows Wawa to become a lunch and dinner destination for the entire family,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa. “Parents or guardians can select their preferred menu items and order Kids Meals for children, all while preserving the experience of eating together as one family.”

Enclosed in each Kids Meal is a trading card pack of three cards including Wally Goose’s bio and two surprise cards of Wally sharing favorite activities that children can also enjoy, including: jumping rope, playing sports, coloring, fort-building, cooking, scavenger hunting, acting, experimenting, bike riding, dancing, reading, imagining, chalking and pretend playing.

Special-edition hologram cards are also mixed into packs featuring facts about flying and space travel. Designed to spark new interests and entertain children, cards will be rotated throughout the year with the opportunity for kids to collect all 18 cards.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.