7-Eleven Pilots Fresh Baked Goods Program

7-Eleven is piloting a new fresh baked goods initiative where select stores in key markets will get new equipment that will allow them to produce an new line of baked goods in stores.

The goods will be fresh and hot — and made multiple times a day as needed.

7-Eleven is credited with being the first national convenience store chain to offer fresh pastries baked in stores nationally with a guarantee that they were never previously frozen.

New menu items that will be rolling out include:

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

Chocolate Croissants

Halloween Cut Out Cookies

Chocolate Bretzels

Salted Caramel Cookies

The pilot will start in parts of Long Island, Florida and Texas, with plans to roll out in all future newly constructed stores and within existing stores that can accommodate the equipment. The baked goods will also be available for delivery through the 7NOW app.