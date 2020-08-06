Refuel Opens New South Carolina Store

Mt. Pleasant, S.C.-based Refuel announced a new Refuel Market store, located in Summerville, S.C., at 605 Brighton Park Boulevard.

The fresh-food menu at the newly constructed, 4,300 square-foot store features the home-cooked savor of Refuel’s new, proprietary Hot N’ Crispy Chicken recipe, freshly prepared on-site along with other offerings like boiled peanuts, Refuel’s handmade take on a classic delicacy of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Coffee lovers can perk up with the freshest possible brew, from Refuel’s bean-to-cup coffee machines offering an aromatic variety of flavors and blends. Also available is a selection of bottled wines as well as a beer cave offering a range of cold domestic and imported brands.

The store, which employs approximately 15 associates, features 20 fueling stations dispensing Shell brand gasoline. A car wash is also available.

Customers in search of a relaxing sit-down meal can take advantage of the store’s outdoor seating area, where those of legal drinking age can consume beer and wine purchased at the store. Refuel also offers contactless ordering and curbside pickup of hot meals and freshly prepared sides, snacks, and more, as well as products from the store’s retail inventory. Two self-checkout stations are also available in the store.

“Since our founding in 2008, Refuel Market has taken pride in enhancing the fuel service and convenience retail experience with the flavorful foods and warm smiles that characterize South Carolina’s Lowcountry culture,” said Refuel President and CEOMark Jordan. “We’re delighted to extend this model into Summerville and looking forward to meeting many new customers and friends as we open on Brighton Park Boulevard.”

Also coming soon is another new Refuel store at 2220 Middle Street, Sullivans Island, S.C.

Refuel was founded in 2008 with the goal of bringing a new standard of service and branded customer experience to the highly fragmented retail fuel distribution and convenience store sector. Currently, the company operates a growing portfolio of 91 Refuel and Double Quick stores in South Carolina, Mississippi and Arkansas, along with multiple Krystal and Church’s Chicken franchises. In addition to fuel and freshly prepared meal, snack, and beverage options, the stores offer a wide range of products and services including lottery tickets, ATMs, fountain drinks, Frazil frozen beverages, and a selection of brewed tea, iced tea and more.