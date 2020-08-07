Krispy Krunchy Chicken® Offers Consumers A Way To Bring Their Signature Perfectly Cajun™ Flavor Home

New Orleans, LA – Krispy Krunchy Chicken®, one of the fastest-growing quick-serve (QSR) restaurant concepts in the nation, now offers customers a way to bring the mouth-watering flavor they’ve grown to love from the brand into their own family recipes. Perfectly Cajun™ Seasoning & Marinade, created by Krispy Krunchy Chicken® founder Neal Onebane, combines the unique flavor profile and signature coloring exclusive to Krispy Krunchy Chicken® in a convenient take-home package. Made using only the finest ingredients, Perfectly Cajun™ invites consumers to shake onto their favorite dish or mix with water and inject into meat or seafood for a delicious Cajun-infused kitchen creation.

With over 2,500 locations nationwide and in Mexico, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® prides itself on bringing their one-of-a-kind Cajun flavor to the c-store and QSR industry. Featuring customer favorites such as their famous fried chicken and seafood, honey butter biscuits, and boudin balls, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® revolutionized the c-store industry. Popular new menu items including boneless wings, Crispitos®, and State Fair® Corn Dogs continue the brand’s commitment to meet the changing needs of customers worldwide.

Find Perfectly Cajun™ at all Krispy Krunchy Chicken® locations nationwide beginning April 1, 2020. For information on ordering Perfectly Cajun™, contact [email protected] To find a location near you, visit krispykrunchy.com/locations. Information on partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken® can be found at krispykrunchy.com/partnering or by contacting [email protected].