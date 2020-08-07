QuickChek Partners With DoorDash

Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek announced that it’s partnering with DoorDash to deliver its complete foodservice menu.

The c-store chain has also introduced in-store self-checkout counters, mobile ordering and curbside pickup options.

“We let you choose your convenience, and with our new partnership with DoorDash, we can deliver whatever you’re in the mood for right to your door, whenever and wherever you want,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling.

As part of the launch, customers’ first QuickChek order placed with DoorDash will be delivered free.

Consumers can use the DoorDash mobile app to purchase a full range of QuickChek’s custom-made sub sandwiches and wraps made with the finest seasonal ingredients and freshest meats and cheeses; comfort food such as mac-and-cheese; fresh baked QuickChek snacks including French fries, empanadas, and mozzarella sticks; and handcrafted QuickChek drinks including real fruit smoothies, milk shakes and other treats.

Among the most popular items since the delivery rollout began are 12-inch subs, six-packs of fresh baked QuickChek chocolate chunk cookies and pints of ice cream.

With safe food delivery options paramount during the COVID-19 pandemic, QuickChek has now added a speedy and contactless way for customers to enjoy your favorite foods as well as bypass a trip to the supermarket.

“Whether you want to visit your neighborhood store, pick up restaurant-quality food and essential household products at curbside, or have your comfort food cravings delivered, we can provide you with the fast, safe and healthy shopping environment you seek,” said Durling.

QuickChek currently has 161 fresh convenience market locations including 89 stores with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island. The family-owned company is recognized as a leader in foodservice innovation.