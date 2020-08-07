Rutter’s Raises Over $375,000 at Annual Children’s Charity Golf Outing

The annual two-day golf outing began in 2003, and has since raised $2.5 million for local children’s charities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Rutter’s announced that its 18th Annual Children’s Charities Golf Outing this week raised a record of more than $375,000 for local charities in 2020.

The annual two-day golf outing began in 2003, and has since raised $2.5 million for local children’s charities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. This year, Rutter’s changed venues for the outing, holding it for the first time at the Country Club of York in its hometown of York, Pa. Rutter’s will utilize the funds raised from their charity golf outing to benefit its many charitable giving programs in 2020.

“We are extremely grateful to our suppliers, vendors, and partners for their support of our annual golf outing,” said Scott Hartman, President and CEO. “During these difficult times, their contributions will give us the opportunity to continue supporting local children through Rutter’s Children’s Charities.”

In 2019, funds raised from Rutter’s charity outing benefitted numerous charitable organizations, including:

$100,000 to UPMC Memorial Hospital

$50,000 to Rutter’s Secret Santa program

$20,000 to the Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation

$20,000 to the Adams Country SPCA

$10,000 to the Salvation Army

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Widely recognized as an industry leader in food service, innovative technology, and customer service, receiving awards for International Convenience Retailer of the Year, 1st Nationally in Brand Loyalty and Customer Fit, and Food Service Retailer of the Year. Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.