Stewart’s Celebrates Opening of New ‘Super Stewart’s’ Location

New York-based Stewart’s Shops celebrated the opening of a new Port Henry has a new “Super” Stewart’s location in Port Henry, N.Y., with local dignitaries and lots of food, drink and gas specials all day.

In honor of the new shop, the Moriah Ambulance Squad was awarded a $1,000 gift for EMT Training, and the Town of Moriah Food Pantry received $1,000 worth of milk and egg gift certificates.

Port Henry, N.Y., is a hamlet in the town of Moriah on the western banks of Lake Champlain is true summertime destination known for its hiking, fishing and camping, and is now home to a brand-new Stewart’s Shop. With three campgrounds and two marinas in town, thousands of people flock to this summer oasis. These visitors and residents need a place to get their gas, ice, essentials, produce, firewood, ice cream and bug spray.

Recently, Mac’s Market decided to close their store. With the absence of a grocery store in town, many residents were worried they would have to drive close to 20 miles to the nearest grocery store.

In fall of 2019, Stewart’s purchased Mac’s Market and built a ‘Super Stewart’s.’ With 4,186 square feet, this shop is larger than a typical Stewart’s Shop and offers an expanded grocery line, a beer cave and even a produce island.

This new shop offers an expanded fresh produce line, including bananas, tomatoes, limes, lemons, oranges, apples, lettuce, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, baby carrots, celery hearts, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, romaine lettuce, red onions, strawberries, whole carrots and basil. The shop also provides a quick place to get breakfast or lunch and stock up on essentials like milk, bread and eggs.

There’s even a walk-up ice cream window with outside seating for customers to enjoy their favorite ice cream.