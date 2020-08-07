Zero-Alcohol Beer

Budweiser unveiled its first zero-alcohol brew, Budweiser Zero. Developed and co-founded in partnership with NBA legend, entrepreneur and advocate, Dwyane Wade, this zero-sugar, 50 calorie beverage has the same refreshing, full-flavored taste you can expect from Budweiser with 0% ABV. Budweiser Zero is available in 12-pack 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce single cans, with the addition of six-pack 12-ounce bottles coming in December 2020. Budweiser Zero is an alcohol-free brew strictly for adults 21 years of age or older.

