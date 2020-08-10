Cumberland Farms Launches ‘Farmhouse Fresh To Go’ Restaurant Concept

Cumberland Farms plans to roll out the concept to several locations across New England by the end of the year.

Cumberland Farms, which operates nearly 600 retail locations across the Northeast and Florida, announced the opening of its first Farmhouse Fresh To Go store in Westborough, Mass.

Located inside the Cumberland Farms store at 55 East Main Street, the new concept is a “store within a store” inspired by a traditional European bakery-café and offers a wide variety of freshly made sandwiches, bakery products and specialty coffee. The company plans to roll out Farmhouse Fresh To Go to several Cumberland Farms locations across New England by the end of the year.

“We are committed to meeting the needs of our guests and recognize their increased demand for fresh, high quality prepared food,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “We are excited to launch Cumberland Farms’ first-ever Farmhouse Fresh To Go store in the hometown of our headquarters and look forward to bringing Farmhouse Fresh To Go and its delicious menu to additional communities this year.”

The Farmhouse Fresh To Go menu features a wide selection of handmade sandwiches and wraps made daily with freshly-baked bread, as well as bakery products made from premium, quality ingredients. The menu also includes paninis, pasties (traditional meat pies), pizza, muffins, cookies and specialty coffee drinks. All products are prepared each morning in the on premise kitchen to ensure freshness and quality. Farmhouse Fresh To Go is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, U.K.-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the U.S. market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger c-stores in April of 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in nine countries with over 35,000 associates.