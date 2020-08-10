Delek Adds Mashgin Touchless Checkout

The Mashgin Visual Checkout Kiosk uses AI image recognition to visually identify items, allowing customers to check out in under 15 seconds, completely contact-free.

Delek US has added Mashgin Touchless Checkout at a c-store in Odessa, Texas, enabling customers to check out in under 15 seconds, completely contact-free.

As the only fully touchless solution on the market, Mashgin is helping transform the customer experience while optimizing the safety of self-checkout. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., and a graduate of Y Combinator, Mashgin serves hundreds of thousands of customers in multiple locations across airports, sports and entertainment, business dining, healthcare, higher education and retail clients.

The Mashgin Visual Checkout Kiosk uses AI image recognition to visually identify items. Customers place their items onto the surface, pay and go.

“The traditional methods of cashiers at point of sale systems with scanners were just simply too slow, cumbersome, and ripe for disruption,” said Jack Hogan, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Mashgin. “We looked at the problem with fresh eyes to remove the pain of lines and boost profitability.”

Other benefits include:

Identifying non-packaged items, like produce or prepared food, without applying a label

Recognizing multiple items at once

Easier for customer to scan: no need to find where the barcode is

Ability to use countless other label ID methods, from extremely reliable DotCodes to color-distinguishing modifiers

Infinitely adaptable to future identification methods, no hardware updates required

Barcodes are currently the most widely used item ID method. Barcode scanning is also a form of visual identification, but only enough to recognize the unique black-and-white bar pattern and output the associated 11-digit code.

From fruits and veggies to whole plates of food, Mashgin’s self checkout kiosk can identify anything you throw under it. Its cameras matched with its computer vision algorithms recognize all items in less than one second — providing ’round-the-clock options and convenience 24/7.

Founded in 2001, Delek US Holdings Inc. is a downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, convenience stores, asphalt and renewables. More than just an identity for our own locations, Delek US fuel brands — DK and ALON — are supporting over 700 independent distributor and jobber sites across the Southwest. And, as it continues moving into its next chapter of retailing and technology, it’ll be even better positioned to support its teammates’ performance.